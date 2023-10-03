Across the Romaverse #148: Mixed Results Against Genoa & Frosinone, Upcoming Calendar and Conte Rumors

It’s only been a week, but plenty has happened in the Romaverse since our last recording. The Giallorossi have played two matches: losing in humiliating fashion to Genoa before rebounding with an unimpressive but no less important 2-0 win over Frosinone. We discuss both of those matches before looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures in both the Europa League and Serie A.

If that wasn’t enough, we also touch on the latest managerial rumors that include the possibility of Antonio Conte being Jose Mourinho’s successor. As usual, the Romaverse never leaves us with a lack of topics, so enjoy. And be sure to weigh in on the boards below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: