Roma 4, Servette 0: Match Highlights

With the club mired in 13th place on the Serie A table through seven matches, positive results haven't been easy to come by for Roma this season. Thanks to a combination of injury, bad luck, and poor play, the Giallorossi are off to a nightmare start in the final year of José Mourinho's tenure with the club. From sloppy goalkeeping to disjointed midfield play, the capital club is struggling in nearly every phase of the game.

Roma could at least hang their hats on the European performance in years past, giving fans a respite from their Serie A struggles. And while they took all three points from FC Sheriff in this year's Europa League opener, they were aided by an own goal in their 2-1 win over the club from the breakaway state of Transnistria.

While the club managed to stem the tide domestically thanks to a 2-0 win over Frosinone last weekend, they needed a good old-fashioned rout to get the proverbial juices flowing. Granted, they nearly bottled the match in the first minute when Bryan Cristante was pressed into a turnover in Roma's penalty area. Still, it wouldn't take long for Roma to loom large of their Swiss opponents, dominating Servette in a 4-0 romp at the Stadio Olimpico.

After shaking off the cobwebs early in the match, Mourinho's men showcased some of the slickest football we've seen from Roma this season. While there were some defensive miscues throughout the game, Roma's midfield and attack were firing on all cylinders, advancing the ball quickly through transition and feeding Belotti and Lukaku in the penalty area.

And with goals from Lukaku, Belotti (2), and Pellegrini (who also notched an assist in his 13-minute run), not to mention helpers from Leandro Paredes and Zeki Celik (2), it was a total team effort from the Giallorossi this evening.