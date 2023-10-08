Cagliari vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

While we wouldn't dare say that their troubles are completely behind them, with decisive victories in consecutive matches—a 2-0 win over Frosinone last weekend, and a 4-0 romp over Servette in the Europa League—José Mourinho and the Giallorossi are, at the very least, better off than they were a week ago. Fueled by Romelu Lukaku's goal-scoring binge (five goals in seven appearances), Roma are starting to resemble the club we thought they'd be in August.

However, despite the recent results, Roma is mired in 13th place, below the likes of Monza, Lecce, and Bologna, to name a few, so Mourinho's men still have a lot of work to do to claw their way back towards the upper third of the table.

Fortunately, today's fixture against last-place Cagliari should be manageable for Mourinho, even with his club on short rest. The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

