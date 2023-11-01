 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #151: Shorthanded Roma Falls to Inter

The Giallorossi fought valiantly, but absences eventually were too much to overcome in the club's 1-0 loss to Inter. Join us as we recap Roma's recent results.

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A TIM Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Jimmy and I are back to discuss Roma’s late 1-0 loss at the San Siro. We talk about Roma’s approach amid the injury crisis and the way the match played out. Plus, we look at the upcoming calendar as the Giallorossi look to rebound from a tough loss. We also touch on the Europa League and what the victory on Thursday means for winning the group. And lastly, we compare the performances of some of Roma's managers over the past decade.

