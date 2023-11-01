Across the Romaverse #151: Shorthanded Roma Falls to Inter

Jimmy and I are back to discuss Roma’s late 1-0 loss at the San Siro. We talk about Roma’s approach amid the injury crisis and the way the match played out. Plus, we look at the upcoming calendar as the Giallorossi look to rebound from a tough loss. We also touch on the Europa League and what the victory on Thursday means for winning the group. And lastly, we compare the performances of some of Roma's managers over the past decade.

