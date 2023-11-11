Roma Runs Riot Over Napoli in 6-0 Rout: Match Highlights

We're running out of superlatives to describe Roma's dominance of Serie A Femminile. Scoring four or more goals for the seventh time this season (all comps), Alessandro Spugna's side ran riot over last-place Napoli today, sweeping aside their southern neighbors in one of the more lopsided matches you'll ever see.

And what's more, half of Roma's goals this afternoon were scored by defenders, including a debut goal from 23-year-old Spanish center-back Oihane Valdezate, who kicked off the goal-scoring party in the 19th minute when she converted a Manuela Giugliano corner kick with her hip, a somewhat ironic result considering she was the tallest player on the pitch. While it would have been more aesthetically pleasing to see Valdezate tower over the pack, emphatically heading the ball past the hapless keeper, we have to give her credit for adjusting her path to the ball and still managing to score.

Given the gulf in class between these two teams, this is all it ultimately took for Roma to claim all three points at the Stadio Tre Fontane this afternoon. Still, the Giallorosse would find the back of the net an additional five times, including a pair of strikes from full-back Lucia Di Guglielmo, who did score an emphatic header off a brilliant cross from Eseosa Aigbogun in the 26th minute.

Roma would round out the afternoon with goals from Giugliano, Evelyne Viens, and Zara Krazmar, who pushed her weekly total to four after netting a hattrick against Cesena in a midweek Coppa Italia match.

Things will be decidedly more difficult for Roma when they take the pitch against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. But if last season was any indication, the women of Rome won't shrink from the occasion.