Serie A 2023-2024, Matchday 12: Lazio vs. Roma

Nov 11, 2023, 6:25pm CET
November 11
Derby della Capitale Preview With Nick Dianni of Kicks & Picks Podcast
My cohost from the Kicks and Picks podcast joins me to fill us in on all things Lazio and to give his take on tomorrow’s derby.
November 11
Derby della Capitale Preview: Can the Mourinho Giallorossi Get the Win Against Lazio?
Derby wins have been hard to come by for Roma in the Mourinho era. Will that change tomorrow?