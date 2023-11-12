Lazio vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

The Derby della Capitale, the twice-yearly showdown between AS Roma and SS Lazio, needs no introduction. However, if you're new to the club or the sport, the animosity between these clubs can be understood through politics, finance, and other factors that typically cause neighbors to hate one another. But if nothing else, imagine sharing your backyard with someone who mildly annoys you. After a few decades, those little quirks turn into mountains of resentment.

But I digress; with Roma and Lazio separated by only one point in the standings, today's derby has practical and immediate concerns for both capital clubs, who are desperately trying to stay within reach of the top four.

The lineups are in, so let's see which side lays claim to the Eternal City!

