Highlights of Roma's Scoreless Derby Draw Against Lazio

The Stadio Olimpico may have been kitted out in Lazio's sky-blue motif today, but credit where it's due: the Lazio fans put on a hell of a show. It was an atmosphere befitting one of the game's most bitter rivalries, even if Roma's arch enemies orchestrated it. With tens of thousands of Romans packing the stands, the capital clubs squared off in a mid-table six-pointer, with the victor standing a chance of gaining ground on the top four.

Sensing an opportunity to catch Lazio napping, José Mourinho amped up the pressure early in this match. With his club carrying heavy legs from Thursday's Europa League loss to Slavia Prague, Mourinho caught nearly everyone off guard when he ordered his squad to harass Lazio during their build-up phases, forcing early turnovers in Lazio's defensive end.

Thanks to this high press, the Giallorossi reeled off three attempts in the first dozen minutes, the best of which came when Bryan Cristante scored off a Rick Karsdorp rebound. Cristanted acted quickly, snapping the ball into the back of the net before Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel could recover, but his goal was disallowed thanks to an offside call.

Karsdorp would knock on the door twice more before the 20th minute, but apart from a pair of half-hearted headers from Paulo Dybala early in the second half, that was all she wrote for Roma's attack this afternoon.

For the remainder of the match, the Giallorossi set up in their patented defensive shell, absorbing Lazio's pressure for the remainder of the evening. But, with only 15 attempts between them, neither side felt very adventurous today.

However, if you missed any of the action, please enjoy highlights from today's Derby della Capitale.