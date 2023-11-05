A.S. Roma vs. U.S. Lecce: Lineups & Match Thread

Today’s eleventh round of Serie A sees the Giallorossi take on U.S. Lecce, who are currently sitting in 11th on the table. Lecce is only one point behind Roma in the table, but make no mistake: this match is a must-win for José Mourinho and his men. Luckily, the men’s squad is slowly but surely building back up to full strength after enduring an injury crisis over the past several weeks. Back in today’s lineup is the Giallorossi’s lynchpin, Paulo Dybala; that change alone could do Roma a whole lot of good as the attacking midfield has looked stagnant without the Argentine and Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Pellegrini, Chris Smalling, and Renato Sanches are still missing from the starting lineup, but Romanisti everywhere have to hope that this eleven can handle whatever Lecce throws at it. An attacking trio of Stephan El Shaarawy, Paulo Dybala, and Romelu Lukaku should be able to impress today, no ifs, ands, or buts. Similarly, with Bryan Cristante and Edoardo Bove both in good form, the Giallorossi should be able to suffer through the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini with Houssem Aouar as Lolo’s replacement.

A win today will allow the Giallorossi to jump above crosstown rivals Lazio and Adriano Galliani’s Monza, while forcing Fiorentina to get at least one point from their match against Juventus to keep pace with Roma. As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and on the Site Formerly Known As Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti. FORZA ROMA!

Lineups

Roma

Lecce

