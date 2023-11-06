Highlights of Roma's 3-1 Win Over Juventus

With 15 points from their first five matches, Roma's title defense is off to a perfect start, but the nature of that start is perhaps more impressive than the record itself. Rather than simply sweeping the competition aside, Roma has run roughshod over the league, keeping a perfect record while racking up an astounding +17 goal differential through their first five matches.

Led by forwards Valentina Giacinti, Emilie Haavi, and Evelyne Viens, Alessandro Spugna's attack is humming. At the same time, Elena Linari, Moeka Minami, and the rest of the Roma backline have throttled the opposition, conceding only three goals in the club's first five matches. From front to back, the Giallorosse have practically been perfect this season.

But it wasn't always that way. It took years of fighting tooth and nail for Roma to unseat Juventus at the top of the league table. The Old Lady of Italian Football joined Serie A Femminile one year before Roma, winning the league title every year since their 2017 inception, and kept the capital club firmly under their thumb, winning all but one of their seven league matches before last season.

Even now, with the clubs on level pegging, it's hard to shake that underdog feeling. Despite getting Juve off their back last season, Roma has struggled mightily against Juve, losing nine of their previous 11 league encounters.

And against that backdrop, Roma traveled north to face Juventus this afternoon. But in this clash of unbeaten teams, only one emerged unscathed. While Roma nearly broke the seal in the sixth minute when Viens got behind the defense, the Old Lady's resolve held firm. Roma would continue to knock on the door when, in the 23rd minute, Manuela Giugliano nearly tucked a free-kick underneath the crossbar from almost 25 yards out.

After coming close multiple times in the first 25 minutes, Roma caught a break just shy of the half-hour mark. With Haavi and Lucia Di Gigulielmo working a give-and-go on the right flank, Haavi carried the ball into the box, drifting out wide to avoid multiple would-be tacklers before whipping the ball across the face of goal. After a poorly headed clearance by the Juve defense, the ball hung up in the air just long enough for Giugliano to redirect it into the back of the goal.

Juve would threaten Roma multiple times before the halftime whistle, but the Giallorosse put the match beyond doubt in the 50th minute when Haavi forced a turnover deep in the final third, darted into the box, and beat Pauline Peyraud-Magnin low and away at the near post.

Viens would add a third Roma goal in the 57th minute before Juve pulled one back at the hour mark. But thanks to another thoroughly dominant performance, Roma's perfect record remains intact. With six wins in six matches, Roma's title defense is going swimmingly, and thanks to this victory, they now have a three-point lead over Juve on the table.