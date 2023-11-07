Across the Romaverse #152: Roma Stuns Lecce With Last Gasp Lukaku Winner

Roma is rarely good for our health, and Sunday was a perfect example as the Giallorossi edged us closer and closer to cardiac arrest against Lecce. With Roma struggling to break through against an outstanding Wladimiro Falcone in Lecce’s net, we grappled with the reality that a 0-0 draw might be in the cards.

Then, when Lecce went up 1-0 in the 71st minute, it felt like disaster was inevitable. That was until Roma did a complete 180 in stoppage time. Minutes apart, goals from Sadar Azmoun and Romelu Lukaku stunned Lecce and sent the Olimpico into pandemonium as Roma walked away 2-1 winners.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s pulse-raising victory before looking ahead to Thursday’s Europa League match in Prague. And, of course, we close the episode looking ahead to what looms as a massive Derby della Capitale.

