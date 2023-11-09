Slavia Prague vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma enters the fourth Europa League matchday with a perfect record: three matches, three wins, nine points. While the Giallorossi are their usual bruised and battered selves today, José Mourinho is still trotting out a starting eleven that features Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti, and Houssem Aouar in attack, so the capital club should be favored in today's road match against Slavia Prague.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Slavia Prague

Do odvety proti AS Řím vyběhne následující ! #slaasr



Lukáš Masopust na stoperu

⚡️ Na krajích David Douděra a Jan Bořil

Mojmír Chytil na hrotu



Článek

Roma