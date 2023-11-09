Slavia Prague vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma enters the fourth Europa League matchday with a perfect record: three matches, three wins, nine points. While the Giallorossi are their usual bruised and battered selves today, José Mourinho is still trotting out a starting eleven that features Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti, and Houssem Aouar in attack, so the capital club should be favored in today's road match against Slavia Prague.
The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!
Lineups
Slavia Prague
Do odvety proti AS Řím vyběhne následující ! #slaasr— SK Slavia Praha (@slaviaofficial) November 9, 2023
Lukáš Masopust na stoperu
⚡️ Na krajích David Douděra a Jan Bořil
Mojmír Chytil na hrotu
Článek ➡️ https://t.co/nLxuDhVFZp pic.twitter.com/v6DN6p80Kh
Roma
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 9, 2023
Our starting XI against Slavia Prague!
Belotti and Lukaku in attack
Svilar between the sticks
Celik starts in defence#ASRoma | #SlaviaRoma | #UEL pic.twitter.com/6NisxPLDhB
