Slavia Prague vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Europa League, Matchday 4

AS Roma v Servette FC: Group G - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Roma enters the fourth Europa League matchday with a perfect record: three matches, three wins, nine points. While the Giallorossi are their usual bruised and battered selves today, José Mourinho is still trotting out a starting eleven that features Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti, and Houssem Aouar in attack, so the capital club should be favored in today's road match against Slavia Prague.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Slavia Prague

Roma

