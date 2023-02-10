Report: Isco Linked to Roma Once Again

Whether you’re in mourning or indifferent to the sale of Nicolo Zaniolo, I think all Romanisti can agree that his departure has left Roma a bit short in the attack. Sure, the goals and assists were lacking, but for a team desperate for depth, Zaniolo’s departure makes this team’s job that much more difficult.

As the story goes, Roma looked into the signing of Hakim Ziyech during the winter transfer window, a move predicated on Zaniolo’s sale. And according to Tiago Pinto himself, the club had another player lined up as well, rumored to be Ajax’s Dušan Tadić.

Of course, Zaniolo rejected Bournemouth’s offer and both of those deals were dead in the water, ultimately leaving Roma empty-handed at the end of the window.

The Giallorossi still do have the free agent pool to add to their squad, and as fate would have it, a familiar face has once again been linked with the club....

Roma, Isco si offre per prendere il posto di Zaniolo https://t.co/BdaHCKJLEz — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) February 6, 2023

Per Calciomercato, Isco has offered himself through his intermediaries to Roma, asking for the same salary he earned at Sevilla, close to 5 million euros. The former Real Madrid man looked set to sign with Union Berlin, but some last minute contractual issues scuppered the deal and now the Spanish midfielder remains a free agent.

Are Roma and Isco destined to tie the knot? Or is this just another in a long line of absurd transfer stories?