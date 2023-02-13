Report: El Shaarawy Wants to Extend Roma Stay

Earlier today, we discussed the legacy left behind by Nicolo Zaniolo, who was tipped by many to be Italy's next great attacking talent, so it's only fitting that we end the day by discussing one of the most electric talents to burst onto the Serie A scene in the 21st century. We're talking, of course, about Stephan El Shaarawy, who gave Azzurri fans delusions of grandeur after scoring 16 goals as a 19-year-old for AC Milan in 2012.

Since then, El Shaarawy's career has had enough peaks and valleys to fill volumes, but since arriving in Rome in the winter of 2016, SES has settled into a nice niche as a secondary scoring threat and/or first man off the bench. In parts of seven seasons with the Giallorossi, El Shaarawy has amassed 53 goals and 21 assists in all competitions.

While that's a far cry from the world-beating figures many predicted a decade ago, El Shaarawy has cobbled together a respectable career. And if he has his way, his career in the capital will continue beyond this season.

With his contract set to expire in June and his role suddenly increasing thanks to Zaniolo's departure, Il Messaggero reported earlier today that El Shaarawy is keen to extend his stay in the Eternal City despite receiving long-term contract offers from other clubs in Italy and abroad.

Of course, with Roma's financial future looking grimmer by the day, El Shaarawy may have to take a pay cut to make his dream come true, a fact that reportedly hasn't diminished his desire to remain with the club.