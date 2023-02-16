 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

R.B. Salzburg vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Europa League 2022-2023: Knockout Round Playoffs

By Jimmy Miotto
FC Salzburg v AS Roma: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Giallorossi are in Salzburg, which was best known to me as a child as the main location for The Sound of Music, to face one of Red Bull’s many clubs in the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Roma certainly avoided some more difficult opponents for this playoff round, including FC Barcelona, Sevilla, and Sporting CP, but make no mistake: the Giallorossi will have to be at their best to push forward into the Round of 16.

Mourinho’s selections for today’s starting eleven reflect that reality, with the typical starting eleven staying completely the same as last match. We’ll have to see if Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham can continue their respective runs of good form, and how (or if) José Mourinho uses his substitutions.

As always, follow along here in the comments and on Twitter with us at @chiesaditotti. Forza Roma!

RB Salzburg

AS Roma

