Roma vs. Verona: Lineups & Game Thread

Serie A’s 23rd matchday sees the second rendition of our favorite calcio canine clash as the Wolves of Roma welcome the Mastiffs of Verona to the Stadio Olimpico in yet another critical match for José Mourinho and the Giallorossi. After starting the New Year off with a bang, winning four of their first five matches in all competitions, Roma has come back to earth in February, dropping points in three of their four matches this month.

Making matters worse in today's fixture, the club will be without Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini, both of whom picked up muscular sprains during last week's Europa League fixture against Salzburg. With the relegation-battling Hellas Verona in town, Mourinho has wisely chosen to rest his key players ahead of next week's return clash against Salzburg.

The rest of the lineups are in, so let's hope Mourinho's mix-and-match lineup can get the job done.

The Lineups

Roma

Verona