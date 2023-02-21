Across the Romaverse, #120: Ola, Ola, Ola! Solbakken Sinks Verona

Prior to kick-off on Sunday evening, Jose Mourinho found himself in a precarious position. The Giallorossi dropped points at Lecce last Sunday, then a late Salzburg goal sent the Lupi back to Rome with their tails between their legs after their Europa League first-leg match in Austria. To make matters worse, Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini left Thursday’s match with physical ailments—making them unavailable against Verona.

Tammy Abraham lasted 14 minutes before Mourinho was down another cornerstone piece in an already heavily rotated line-up. However, it’s matches like these that create opportunities for others, and one of Roma’s new boys took his chance by the scruff of the neck. After torturing Roma in last season’s Europa Conference League, Ola Solbakken had his first positive impact for the Giallorossi.

It was the Norwegian’s 44th-minute goal—a cool finish on a great attacking move—that proved to make all the difference in a decisive 1-0 victory. In this episode, we discuss that, as well as the following:

Boos directed at Bove

Georginio Wijnaldum's performance

Looking ahead to Salzburg and the Europa League

Kumbulla or Llorente against Cremonese?

