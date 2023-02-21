Reports: Mourinho Could Leave Roma This Summer

While the results haven't always been pretty, with his club sitting in third place in Serie A and having a puncher's chance of advancing past Salzburg into the knockout rounds of the Europa League, life for José Mourinho in the Eternal City isn't as bad as the headlines make it seem. Nevertheless, the winds of change are again swirling around The Special One, as the legendary manager may be looking for greener pastures this summer.

According to multiple reports from Italy, most notably La Repubblica and Il Messaggero, Mourinho, who is reportedly growing dissatisfied with the scope of Roma's ambitions, may be looking for a new club this summer. Outside of his punctuated stints with Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea (the second time), Mourinho typically fixes his wagon to a club for three seasons.

In that light, losing Mourinho before his contract expires in June 2024 wouldn't be entirely unprecedented. Still, for the most part, when you sign The Special One, you get the entire experience—the sneers, the snide remarks, and, yes, the results—for three seasons.

As far as Mourinho is concerned, the problem is that last point: results. Or, to put it more accurately, his ability to get results with this squad. While Roma received a boost from Juventus' 15-point deduction for accounting irregularities, Mourinho has still piloted a less-than-perfect team to third place after 23 matches; no small feat when you consider injuries to Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum, among others, and the almost utter lack of production from the striker position.

Despite all that, Mourinho has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated by the club's inability to improve the squad, a fact made worse by the looming Financial Fair Play sanctions.

And in typical fashion, with Mourinho's discontent with Roma reportedly growing, clubs like PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and even Inter Milan are rumored to be tracking the 60-year-old's future.

With the crucial caveat that none of this is substantiated, Roma must do everything possible to appease Mourinho. Love him or hate him, the last thing this club needs right now is another change in direction.