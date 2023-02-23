 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roma vs. RB Salzburg: Lineups & Game Thread

Europa League 2022-2023: Knockout Round Playoffs - 2nd Leg

By BSanti
AS Roma Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

It’s do-or-die time at the Stadio Olimpico, as the Giallorossi host RB Salzburg in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff tie. The Austrian side scored a cruel late winner in the first leg to come away with a 1-0 victory, so Roma will have to come out of the gates hot if they hope to overturn the deficit and go on to qualify for the next round.

With both Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham available to play after a race against time to be ruled fit enough to play, it’ll be all hands on-deck for the Giallorossi in this one, especially with a packed Olimpico roaring Roma on.

The lineups are in, so let’s take a look at how Roma will set up for this win-or-go home affair:

Roma

RB Salzburg

