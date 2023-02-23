Roma vs. RB Salzburg: Lineups & Game Thread

It’s do-or-die time at the Stadio Olimpico, as the Giallorossi host RB Salzburg in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff tie. The Austrian side scored a cruel late winner in the first leg to come away with a 1-0 victory, so Roma will have to come out of the gates hot if they hope to overturn the deficit and go on to qualify for the next round.

With both Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham available to play after a race against time to be ruled fit enough to play, it’ll be all hands on-deck for the Giallorossi in this one, especially with a packed Olimpico roaring Roma on.

The lineups are in, so let’s take a look at how Roma will set up for this win-or-go home affair:

Roma

RB Salzburg