Official: Roma Signs Lucia Di Guglielmo to New Deal

Several days after signing club captain Elisa Bartoli to a new deal through June 2025, Roma is back at it again, locking up a key player for the foreseeable future. Lucia Di Guglielmo, who only joined the Giallorosse last season, has become a mainstay for Alessandro Spugna's side, garnering 17 starts during her first season in the capital, in which she scored two goals while providing one assist.

While Di Guglielmo was expected to start opposite Elisa Bartoli at left-back, the 25-year-old has been on the shelf for nearly the entire 2022-2023 season. Despite that injury, Di Guglielmo remains a pivotal piece of the club's long-term plans, so much so they decided to extend her stay with the club through 2026.





Lucia Di Guglielmo has extended her contract with the club until June 2026! ✍️

#ASRomaWomen #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/zkFFw3OvyH — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) February 24, 2023

Naturally, Di Guglielmo was pleased with today's news:

"I'm really happy to have renewed my contract and I want to thank the club for continuing to believe in me even over the months that I've been injured.

"I can't wait to get back out onto the pitch to help my team-mates in the last part of the season."

While no exact return date was announced, Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli didn't waver in her commitment to Di Guglielmo:

"We are particularly pleased to have extended Lucia's contract. She's had a difficult few months on account of her injury, but that has never changed how certain we were about wanting to extend her contract.

"Even in more difficult moments, Lucia has always demonstrated great professionalism and commitment to this club."

Capable of playing on either flank, Di Guglielmo should provide a lift to Bartoli and the rest of the defense as they prepare to chase the first league title in club history this spring.