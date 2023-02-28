U.S. Cremonese vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi have an interesting Tuesday evening match today against U.S. Cremonese, the squad that improbably kicked both Napoli and Roma out of the Coppa Italia this season. Cremonese have not found as much success in Serie A as they have in the Coppa, to put it mildly: I Grigiorossi haven’t won a single game in the league so far, but even though relegation looks to be all but assured for them, I wouldn’t expect José Mourinho to view this match as three points done and dusted.

Roma’s lineup reflects this to a certain extent. Sure, there’s some rotation in the starting eleven today, including the first start of Gini Wijnaldum, but Roma are generally lining up the same way they have for the last several weeks. Tammy Abraham’s absence due to injury means that Andrea Belotti gets another chance up front, with Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini playing in the attacking midfield. Behind them, a resurgent Leonardo Spinazzola and a still-impressive Nicola Zalewski will be on the wings, while everyone’s favorite Italo-Canadian Bryan Cristante is paired with the aforementioned Wijnaldum. Marash Kumbulla has been introduced to the starting eleven for the first time in several matches, replacing Chris Smalling and gaining a chance to show that if Smalling’s contract renewal negotiations go south, he could be a perfectly serviceable long-term replacement for the Englishman alongside Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibañez.

We’re less than an hour away from kickoff, so be sure to follow the match with us here and on Twitter at @ChiesaDiTotti. In Bocca al Lupo, Gini, and as always, FORZA ROMA!

Cremonese

Roma