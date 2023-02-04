Roma vs. Empoli: Lineups & Game Thread

With controversy swirling around the Stadio Olimpico all week in the form of Nicolo Zaniolo's uncertain future and the general malaise that occurs whenever Roma is bounced from the Coppa Italia by a bottom-feeder, the Giallorossi aren't exactly in a good headspace as they welcome Empoli to town for yet another critical league match

Of course, none of that will matter once the opening whistle sounds, especially not when you consider the caliber of the opponent. Empoli is by no means a threat to the upper half of the table but fueled by teenaged sensation Tommaso Baldanzi, the Azzurri are riding a six-match unbeaten streak and could very well catch José Mourinho and Roma off guard.

The lineups are in, so let's see if the Giallorossi can defend the Olimpico today.

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaEmpoli



Empoli