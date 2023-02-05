Across the Romaverse, #119: Roma Rebounds Against Empoli After Crumbling vs. Cremonese

It was another interesting week in the Romaverse, to say the least. Once the transfer market closed on Tuesday, there were two matches to focus on for Mourinho’s men: the Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Cremonese and the league match against Empoli.

On paper, the first match should’ve been the easier of the two, one that offered Roma potentially its easiest path to a Coppa trophy in recent memory. Of course, this being Roma, Roma Happened. The Giallorossi ended up with a shock exit against a team that’s winless in the league. However, that was followed up by a steady, comfortable 2-0 win against mid-table Empoli.

In this episode, we discuss that unexpected elimination at the hands of Cremonese and the victory over the Tuscans punctuated by two more set-piece goals.

