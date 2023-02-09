Reports: Karsdorp and Wijnaldum Could Return This Weekend Against Lecce

Now that the Nicolo Zaniolo affair is done and dusted, we can focus on more pressing matters, namely Roma's dogged pursuit of one of Italy's four Champions League places. The worst-kept secret in the City of Seven Hills would see Roma lose José Mourinho and Paulo Dybala next season should the club fail to qualify for Europe's most prestigious (for now) club competition, so this is no trifling matter.

Roma may be safely ensconced in third place, but with three of their chief rivals (Lazio, Atalanta, and AC Milan) hot on their heels, the Giallorossi will need all the help they can get as they try and scratch and claw their way back into the Champions League for the first time in several years.

And don't look now, but help is on the way. No, we're not talking about former Real Madrid midfielder Isco (at least not yet), but rather a pair of Dutchmen: Rick Karsdorp and Georginio Wijnaldum, both of whom suffered severe leg injuries in their first appearances with the capital club, Karsdorp a torn ACL and Wijnaldum a fractured right tibia, though to be fair, his injury came during a training session after his first appearance.

Wijnaldum, 32, has taken a slow path to recovery, but after completing his first full team training session this week, the club is optimistic he could suit up this weekend against Lecce, though he isn't likely to start, according to Il Tempo.

Karsdorp, meanwhile, has been fit as a fiddle but ran afoul of The Special One and has been effectively excommunicated from the first team since November. However, with options wearing thin, Mourinho may have no choice but to include the 27-year-old full-back in this weekend's squad as they travel to Lecce, according to Sky Sport.

With Zeki Celik in tow and Nicola Zalewski doing a decent job as a makeshift right-back (especially against Napoli, of all teams), Karsdorp's return is a luxury. However, adding Wijnaldum back into the fold is an instant and immediate upgrade for Mourinho's midfield.

While we don't know how much, if at all, either man will play, Roma will need all hands on deck as they battle the likes of Atalanta, Milan, Lazio, and even Inter Milan for a spot in Europe's big dance next season.