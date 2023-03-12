Roma vs. Sassuolo: Lineups & Game Thread

With Roma set to host Sassuolo in Round 26, we're well and truly in the home stretch of the 2022-2023 season. With 13 matches left to play (including today) and five teams duking it out for three Champions League places, there are no soft spots remaining in the schedule. No matter who Roma faces from here on out, it's a must-win; no easy outs, no blaming injuries, and no excuses whatsoever.

While Roma was busy prepping for today's match, they caught a lucky break elsewhere on the table as Inter Milan, Lazio, and Atalanta, three of their direct competitors for a spot in the top four, all dropped points this weekend. You don't have to be a Roma lifer to know that isn't necessarily a good thing—Roma tends to save their worst for the worst possible moments—but a win today would put the Giallorossi level on points (50) with second-place Inter.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can capitalize on their colleagues' misfortune.

Lineups

Roma

Sassuolo