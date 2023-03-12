Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 26: Roma vs. Sassuolo

Filed under:
Mar 10, 2023, 3:35pm CET
March 12
Roma 3, Sassuolo 4: Match Highlights
Can we fast forward to the Sociedad match already?
March 12
Roma 3, Sassuolo 4: The Giallorossi Squander Another Golden Opportunity
Roma could have pulled level with Inter Milan in second place, but rather than pushing aside 13th place Sassuolo, they were on the short end of a 4-2 drubbing.
March 12
Roma vs. Sassuolo: Lineups & Game Thread
Serie A, Round 26.
March 11
Roma Looks to Continue Strong Home Form as They Host Sassuolo
The Giallorossi are riding high after wins over Juve and Real Sociedad, but they can’t be complacent against an in-form Sassuolo side. Can they continue their fine form at home vs. the Neroverdi?
March 10
Reports: Pellegrini & Belotti to Miss Sassuolo Match
Roma will be down two key pieces as they prepare for a tough league match against Sassuolo, with Lorenzo Pellegrini (head) and Andrea Belotti (wrist) expected to miss Sunday's fixture.