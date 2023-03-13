Across the Romaverse, #123: Sassuolo Stuns Roma as Kumbulla Sees Red

After back-to-back clean sheet wins over Juventus and Real Sociedad, you couldn’t help but feel good about the way Roma was playing. After all, the Giallorossi entered this one with five straight league clean sheets at the Olimpico. Plus, with Inter Milan, Lazio, and Atalanta all dropping points earlier in the weekend, Roma had a golden opportunity to draw level with the Nerazzurri in second on the table.

Of course, as typically happens with Roma, those best-laid plans never quite pan out. And an Armand Lauriente brace within the first 20 minutes let us know that a Giallorossi XI missing some key men was in over their heads. And speaking of heads, Max Kumbulla lost his just before halftime—kicking out at Domenico Berardi, getting himself sent off, and allowing Sassuolo to score its third of the match.

So, in this episode, we discuss Roma’s disappointing display. Plus, we look ahead to two more big matches against Sociedad and Lazio over the next week. Thanks as always for listening, and be sure to vent your frustrations from the match on the board below.

