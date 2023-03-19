S.S. Lazio vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

It’s Derby Day! This match always brings a unique level of excitement to Chiesa di Totti, the Stadio Olimpico, and the city of Rome. Both the Giallorossi and their intracity rivals are in the thick of it for a spot in the Champions League next year, and while Roma carries the burden of being the only club in the city to still be in European competition, that doesn’t matter one bit today, as every player is expected to give their all whenever this fixture rolls around.

Even though José Mourinho is unavailable for this match while serving out his suspension due to the events around Cremonese - Roma, that hasn’t resulted in too many changes from Salvatore Foti heading into the Derby Della Capitale. While Andrea Belotti is in the starting eleven over out-of-form and potentially-out-the-door Tammy Abraham, the rest of Roma’s starting eleven is pretty typical: the only other significant change is that Gini Wijnaldum has gotten another start, which is altogether unsurprising given Nemanja Matić’s gastrointestinal problems and Edoardo Bove’s youth.

As always, follow along with us here and on Twitter at @ChiesaDiTotti. Forza Roma!

Lazio

Roma