Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 27: Lazio vs. Roma

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 17, 2023, 7:56pm CET
Mar 17, 2023, 7:56pm CET
-
March 19
Lazio 1, Roma 0: Match Highlights
Down a man for nearly an hour after Roger Ibañez was sent off, Roma put up a good fight, but a Mattia Zaccagni goal was enough to doom the Giallorossi to derby defeat.
-
March 19
S.S. Lazio vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2022/2023, Giornata XXVII
-
March 17
Previewing the Derby della Capitale With Nick Dianni of the Kicks and Picks Podcast
Nick, a Lazio supporter and calcio podcaster joins us to help give us a pulse on all things Biancoceleste and Derby della Capitale ahead of Sunday’s pivotal match.