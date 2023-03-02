Report: Roma Showing Interest in Gladbach Defender Nico Elvedi

We've reached that awkward part of the transfer rumor cycle where the winter rumors have long since been exhausted, but we're not quite ready for the full throng of speculative summer transfer rumors. Case in point: Roma has once again been linked with Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, never mind the fact that he's nearly 35 years old and has barely played 1,100 minutes this season. As long as there's air in his lungs, the Italian press will connect Cuadrado to the Gialloross.

In a similar vein, SportItalia has linked the Giallorossi with a somewhat obscure Swiss defender, Nico Elvedi. A 26-year-old center-back, Elvedi has spent the past years with Borussia Monchengladbach, making 256 appearances in all competitions over that span.

Standing 6'2" in the air, Elvedi brings decent size to the position and leads all Gladbach defenders in tackles and clearances while ranking second in tackles. Toss in his three goals and offensive profile (he ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in goals, shots on target, shots on target percentage, and passes completed at all three levels), and Elveldi looks like an intriguing option alongside Roger Ibañez and Gianluca Mancini.

Whether he's replacing Chris Smalling or Marash Kumbulla will likely determine how savvy this potential transfer may be, but as a piece of the puzzle (and one who may come cheap since his deal expires in June 20204), Eveldi could be worth a look, though Roma will reportedly face stiff competition from Spurs.