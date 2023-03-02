Official: Roma Signs Emilie Haavi to New Deal

While Roma fans are understandably excited about Ola Solbakken's potential with the Giallorossi, he's not the only Norwegian driving fans of the capital club wild. In fact, he's got a lot of ground to gain on Emilie Haavi. Signed in December 2021 from LSK Kvinner in her native Norway, Haavi was an intriguing addition to a Giallorosse side desperately chasing down Juventus at the top of the table.

Fast forward 18 months, and that chase is no more. With an eight-point lead at the top of the table ahead of the five-team Scudetto playoff, Roma has not only eclipsed the Old Lady, but they've also put considerable distance between themselves and their former tormenter, and much of that is due to Haavi's emergence this season.

With six goals and six assists in all competitions, Haavi has become one of the club's most dynamic players, bringing pace, vision, creativity, and finishing to the fore. And not only that, she's done it while playing full-back, wing-back, winger, forward, and midfield, frequently being deployed on either flank.

In a word, she's a manager's dream come true. And earlier today, Roma rewarded Haavi's fine play with a new two-year deal.

4️⃣2️⃣ games played

1️⃣3️⃣ goals scored ⚽️

1️⃣3️⃣ assists provided ️



Earlier this afternoon, the club announced they'd signed Haavi to a new two-year contract extension, keeping the soon-to-be 31-year-old with the club through June 2025.

On her new deal, Haavi couldn't hide her excitement:

"I'm thrilled and proud to be able to extend my stay at Roma," Emilie said. "This club has become my second family and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us."

Equally amped was Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli, who praised Haavi for her technical ability and personality:

"Besides being a consummate professional, Emilie has contributed immensely to improving our team, both with her football ability and her personal qualities," Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli commented. "We're very happy that she will stay with us longer."

We've been planning on taking a deeper dive into how Haavi has transformed the Giallorosse, and time permitting, we'll have that ready before too long. Either way, this is tremendous news—Haavi has become essential for Alessandro Spugna's side.