Across the Romaverse #124: Derby Defeat, Serie A Table Talk, Europa League Quarterfinals & More

Unfortunately for us, thanks to another Roger Ibañez derby disaster class, the Giallorossi capitulated to their stadium rivals for the second time this season. But just because the result was depressing doesn’t mean we don’t have a great episode in store for you. Jimmy and Brandon were unable to make it for this one, so I brought on two guests from opposite sides of the Olimpico.

It was my pleasure to chat about the Derby della Capitale and much more with return guests Nick Dianni (@NickDianni) of the Kicks and Picks Podcast (@KicksPicksPod) and Mass Riccio (@MasRiccio). In addition to the match itself, we discussed the race for the top four, the remaining schedules of the contenders, and the European draws for Roma and the other Italian sides.

Some highlights include:

Roma vs. the Refs

Roma’s Europa League hopes

Best knockout competition managers

EL and UCL draw reactions from other Italian clubs

Thanks as always for listening, and be sure to weigh in below on the topics we discussed. And, of course, give the guys a follow on Twitter to keep up with all of their Serie A takes.

