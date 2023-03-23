Reports: Roma Linked With Mateo Retegui

With Italian National Team manager Roberto Mancini searching far and wide for new attacking options for the Azzurri, 23-year-old Mateo Retegui's name is quickly becoming en vogue. A duel Argentinian and Italian citizen, Retegui played for the nation of his birth (Argentina) at the youth level but remained eligible for the Azzurri through his maternal grandmother's lineage. But now that he's officially been added to Mancini's latest Azzurri squad, the debate seems settled.

Retegui currently plays in the Argentine Primera Divison for Tigres (on loan from Boca Jrs.) and has started the season off strong, scoring six goals in eight matches after pouring in 19 goals in 27 league appearances last year.

A 6'1" forward, Retegui is already drawing comparisons to two legendary Argentine strikers: Gonzalo Higuain and Gabriel Batistuta.

While time will tell if those comparisons bare fruit, Retegui, who is in line to start for Italy against England Thursday, is being linked with a host of Serie A clubs, including Roma. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi are joining the likes of Milan and Inter Milan for his services.

And since this is an up-and-coming striker with incredible promise, we might as well add Juventus to that list, too. If he shows out for the Azzurri against England, that list may expand beyond Serie A all together.

Get hyped, but don't get hopeful yet.