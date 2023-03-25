Report: Roma Linked With Karim Benzema

With Tammy Abraham struggling for both form and game time, the Giallorossi have been linked with several strikers in recent weeks. Whether it be Robert Firmino or Mateo Retegui, it appears that the Tammy-Roma marriage is headed toward a premature end, depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

If Tammy were to leave the club, Roma will have a starting-striker-sized hole in their roster. Andrea Belotti has performed well as of late, but the Giallorossi will need another high-caliber striker at their disposal if they want to successfully manage multiple competitions next season.

It’s far too early to tell how this saga will pan out, but the latest name linked to Roma will surely have some Romanisti feeling quite on board with a Tammy replacement...

Benzema alla Roma, ecco perché i tifosi possono sognare [aggiornamento delle 12:08] https://t.co/juELKz4gzD — Repubblica Roma (@rep_roma) March 24, 2023

That’s right, folks. In the words of the great Julien Laurens, “Kariiiiiim the Dream!”. Per La Repubblica, the French forward could make his way to Roma on a free transfer as he won’t stay at Real Madrid beyond this season, with Adidas providing the assist in making the transfer happen.

As much as I love Big Benz, I just don’t see this move happening. Sure, he's struggled with both injury and form this season, but I don’t see Madrid moving on unless there’s a massive drop-off between now and the end of the season or they know they can sign one of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Plus, the Frenchman would have no shortage of suitors in the event he did leave Madrid. You think of teams like Manchester United and Chelsea needing 9s, and it’s hard to picture Roma outbidding those elite clubs for Karim’s services, even with the help from Adidas.

In successive seasons Roma has had Jose Mourinho and Paulo Dybala join the squad, so the idea isn't as far-fetched as it was during the Fonseca era, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up just yet.