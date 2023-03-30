Report: Roma Could Move for M’Bala Nzola This Summer

After scoring 27 goals in all competitions last season, Roma seemingly found the bridge to their post-Edin Dzeko existence in the form of Tammy Abraham. But then Roma went one step further, adding strength to strength after adding Andrea Belotti and his 106 career Serie A goals. Roma's forward room seemed set with two standout forwards leading the line and creators like Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini feeding them.

Fast forward nine months, and things haven't exactly gone according to plan. With Abraham and Belotti combining for 11 goals in all competitions, Roma GM Tiago Pinto is reportedly exploring replacements for both his strikers. While Abraham and his €40 million price point are the stickier wickets, Pinto may have narrowed the list of potential backup strikers already.

According to calciomercato.com, Roma is considering a summer move for Spezia forward M'Bala Nzola. A 26-year-old Angolan forward, Nzola poured in 25 goals while providing six assists for Spezia since their promotion to Serie A in 2020, including 12 goals and two assists in 23 appearances this season.

Under contract through June 2024, calciomercato.com claims Spezia will demand €18 million for Nzola, though they speculate Roma could knock that figure down by including forward Eldor Shomurodov in any potential Nzola deal.

With only 11 domestic matches remaining in the season, Abraham and Belotti have time to turn things around. However, if their performances to date are any indication, we could be looking at another hard reset up top for José Mourinho and the Giallorossi.