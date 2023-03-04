Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 5: Roma vs. Juventus

Filed under:
Mar 4, 2023, 4:34pm CET
March 4
After Cremonese Collapse, Roma Faces Even Tougher Task Against Juventus
Roma need to keep the pressure on Inter, Milan, and Lazio as we near the home stretch of the Serie A season. Can they do that with a win against Juve?
Roma vs. Juventus Banter With BWRAO
With the Old Lady of Italian Football coming to town on Sunday, we turned to our friends at Black, White & Read All Over to recap Juve's season to date and what to expect form tomorrow's tilt at the Olimpico.