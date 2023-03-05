Roma vs. Juventus: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma's perpetual tormenter, Juventus, the Old Lady of Italian football herself, comes to the capital looking to extend their seven-match winning streak. After stumbling out of the gates last fall, Juve is back to their old ways, tossing aside opponents like day-old bagels. With nine goals in their last three matches alone, Max Allegri's side is hitting on all cylinders and would love nothing more than to continue their historic dominance over Roma.

For their part, the Giallorossi enter this Round 25 fixture licking their wounds after an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to bottom-dwelling Cremonese on Tuesday. In and of itself, that defeat was bad enough, but Roma's putrid display cost them a chance to tie Inter Milan in second place and heaped further pressure on their quest to remain in the top four.

None of that matters once the whistle blows, but a scorching hot Juventus side is the last thing Roma needed to see this weekend. The lineups are in, so let's see if José Mourinho can pull off an upset.

Lineups

Roma

Juventus