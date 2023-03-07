 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse, #122: Mancini’s Missile Sinks Juventus

It’s not often Roma beats Juve and it took something special from an unexpected source to seal a huge win over the Bianconeri. We break it all down.

By ssciavillo
Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma scores the goal of 1-0 during... Photo by Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s not often we get to do this, so we’re going to enjoy it. Roma gave us plenty to talk about with a huge 1-0 win over Juventus at the Olimpico on Sunday night. After Roma's shocking defeat to Cremonese last week, Sunday's win was a necessity, one that could have a big say in Roma’s chances at a Champions League place next season.

In this episode, we break down the win over Juve and take a brief look ahead to Thursday’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad. On those topics, we discuss the following points:

  • Mourinho's surprising lineup choices
  • Roma quieted Vlahovic and Locatelli
  • Mourinho’s impact on the sidelines and post-match comments
  • Updated Serie A table
  • What to expect against Sociedad

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

