Across the Romaverse, #122: Mancini’s Missile Sinks Juventus

It’s not often we get to do this, so we’re going to enjoy it. Roma gave us plenty to talk about with a huge 1-0 win over Juventus at the Olimpico on Sunday night. After Roma's shocking defeat to Cremonese last week, Sunday's win was a necessity, one that could have a big say in Roma’s chances at a Champions League place next season.

In this episode, we break down the win over Juve and take a brief look ahead to Thursday’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad. On those topics, we discuss the following points:

Mourinho's surprising lineup choices

Roma quieted Vlahovic and Locatelli

Mourinho’s impact on the sidelines and post-match comments

Updated Serie A table

What to expect against Sociedad

