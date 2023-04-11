 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #126: Roma Tames Torino & Europa League Quarterfinal Preview

Join us as we discuss Roma's victory over Torino and preview the first leg of the Giallorossi's Europa League QF against Feyenoord.

Paulo Dybala of As Roma in action during the Serie A... Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

It wasn’t the prettiest of matches, but in the end, Roma came out victorious by the narrowest of margins while creating very little offense. No shots on target from the run of play, but a Paulo Dybala penalty conversion and watertight defense were enough for the Giallorossi in Turin. A 1-0 victory coupled with dropped points for Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Atalanta means that Roma is back in the top four and in line for a Champions League spot at the moment.

Now, everyone’s attention turns to Thursday’s Europa League match in Rotterdam against Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord. We discuss the Torino victory and what we expect from the Giallorossi in the Europa League.

  • How will Mourinho approach the match?
  • What is the minimum result that Roma needs?
  • Roma’s mentality shift under Mourinho
  • and much, much more

