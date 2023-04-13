Feyenoord vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

The next stop in Roma's quest for back-to-back European titles (fittingly) takes us back in time to last May. While José Mourinho's first year in charge was rather non-descript domestically, The Special One ended the Giallorossi's decades-long European title drought by leading the capital club to a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord to claim the first-ever Europa Conference league title.

It wasn't the most rousing finale in the history of football, but Nicolo Zaniolo's 32nd-minute goal was enough to bring that silverware home to the City of Seven Hills. And, as fate would have it, the two sides are squaring off today in the Europa League quarterfinals.

With Roma in a dead heat for one of Serie A's four Champions League places, advancing and potentially winning the Europa League would provide Mourinho's men with a back channel into next season's big dance.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Feyenoord

Roma