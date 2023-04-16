Highlights of Roma's 6-1 Thrashing of Inter Milan

Thanks to Roma's sterling record this season, which has carried over to the Scudetto playoff round, the Giallorosse are already assured of a top-two finish, thereby securing a place in next season's Champions League. With that lofty goal already in the bag, Alessandro Spugna and Roma are free to focus on the next feather in their cap, the Scudetto itself.

Roma is off to a rousing start in the Scudetto playoff, trouncing Fiorentina and Milan by a combined 8-2 scoreline. Picking up where they left off in the regular season, dominating on both ends of the pitch, Roma's eight-point lead over second-place Juventus remains intact, meaning their April 23rd matchup could be the de facto title decider.

Before the Giallorosse could fret over that fixture, they had to face Inter Milan on the road. The Nerrazzure, who finished the regular season in third place on 35 points, had lost their first two playoff matchups against Juventus and Fiorentina and were likely quivering at the sight of Roma on the fixture list.

Those fears, as it turned out, were well founded. Led by Emilie Haavi, who essentially won the game by herself after two goals in the first 24 minutes, Roma embarrassed Inter Milan today—there's no polite way to put it.

Following Haavi's two breathtaking goals—a pinpoint header off the pitch and a powerful defense-splitting run and finish—came a Bendetta Glionna brace (including a beauty from distance) and a 45th-minute tap-in from Valentina Giacinti before Andressa finished it off at 6-0 in the 60th minute.

Inter would pull one back, but this was all Roma. Enjoy the rout!