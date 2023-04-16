A.S. Roma vs. Udinese Calcio: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi are set to host Udinese Calcio today at the Stadio Olimpico in a match that promises to have major implications for Roma’s quest for a spot in the top four. With Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan all dropping points yesterday, there’s a genuine chance for I Lupi to solidify their third-place spot in the table, despite injuries to Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala.

While Roma certainly can’t forget the 4-0 thumping they endured against Udinese last time out, José Mourinho’s lineup seems set to provide opportunities for rotation players to assert themselves in the typical starting eleven. Diego Llorente and Andrea Belotti are the major changes, and you have to imagine that both players will be working hard to show that they deserve an extended stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Edoardo Bove gets another chance in the midfield with Bryan Cristante, and while he’s on a long-term contract, Bove will also be looking to prove that he can be a part of Roma’s present as opposed to only its future. Finally, Gini Wijnaldum looks to be slotting into what is nominally Paulo Dybala’s starting spot, and with Bove and Cristante behind him, it will be interesting to see how the Dutchman plays in a more attacking role.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section as well as on Elon Musk’s Continuously Imploding Data Warehouse @ChiesaDiTotti. Forza Roma!

