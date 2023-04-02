A.S. Roma vs. U.C. Sampdoria: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi have once again been handed a golden opportunity on a silver platter (clever, huh). Inter’s loss to Fiorentina yesterday combined with AC Milan’s evening match against league leaders Napoli has left Roma with a simple mission: win against Sampdoria and keep the pressure on in the hunt for top four football. While Roma are down a good number of players, there’s no doubt that this side has the quality to defeat Samp; the real question is will their quality see them through.

Today’s match is also a chance for players like Tammy Abraham and Nicola Zalewski to bounce back from runs of poor form. While the starting eleven is down a couple key defenders (congrats on the start, Diego Llorente), the lineup is still at its core Roma’s first eleven.

As always, follow along with us here and on Twitter, and Forza Roma!

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaSamp



DAJE ROMA! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/o88wy55Urd — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 2, 2023

Sampdoria