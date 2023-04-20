A.S. Roma vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam: Lineups & Match Thread

Despite Juventus’ suspect avoidance of a fifteen point deduction in Serie A, things are going pretty well for the Giallorossi at the moment. They’re sitting in fourth in the league and have a chance tonight to book a ticket to the Europa League semi-finals if they can manage to beat Feyenoord on aggregate. José Mourinho’s lineup reflects the importance of tonight, but it also reflects Roma’s bind on the injury front: Paulo Dybala is not getting the start tonight, with Gini Wijnaldum and Lorenzo Pellegrini effectively splitting his playmaking duties in the starting eleven. We’ll see if and when Dybala is subbed into the match, and if Tammy Abraham is given the same chance (Belotti also nabbed the start today); they could prove critical substitutions if Roma is behind the eight-ball later in the match.

