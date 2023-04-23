Reports: Thigh Injuries to Keep Smalling and Wijnaldum Sidelined Multiple Weeks

While the city is still buzzing from Roma's come-from-behind victory over Feyenoord in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday, not to mention the women of Rome virtually sealing the Scudetto with a 3-2 win over Juventus on Saturday, all is not entirely well in the Eternal City.

While captivating, Roma's 4-1 victory over Feyenoord did come at a cost for the Giallorossi. The match may have lasted over 120 minutes, but two of José Mourinho's most important players, Georginio Wijnaldum and Chris Smalling, saw only a fraction of the club's thrilling extra-time winner.

The Dutch midfielder, who missed over half the season after fracturing his tibia in August, has proven his worth to the club since returning. Sitting deeper or playing slightly more advanced, Wijnaldum has been Mourinho's missing piece. So it was with great dismay we watched as the 32-year-old midfielder limp off the pitch in the 21st minute with a thigh injury.

Smalling, whose value has seldom been questioned during his stay with Roma, struggled to get off the pitch in the 78th minute, suffering the safe left hip flexor injury as Wijnaldum. While the Dutchman is expected back in two weeks, Smalling may not return for three weeks, according to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio.

In their absence, look for Diego Llorente to take the lion's share of Smalling's minutes, while Edoardo Bove could get an extended look in midfield as we wind into May.

Either way, this comes at an inopportune time for the Giallorossi, as they square off against two of their direct rivals for the top four: Atalanta (Monday) and AC Milan (April 29th).

We'll pass along any updates as they become available, but let's hope for good news soon!