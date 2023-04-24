Atalanta B.C. vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

While Juventus’ return to the top four and Napoli’s near-clinch of the Scudetto may be taking the wind out of some Romanisti sails this week, there are still quite a lot of good things happening in the Romaverse. The Giallorossi are through to the Europa League semi-finals, rumors indicate that Paulo Dybala will be signing an extension with the club, and hey, there’s still actual football to play that will carry a lot of weight! Today’s match is against seventh-place Atalanta, who have been in middling form as of late - two losses and a draw in the last five matches.

In José Mourinho’s 100th match managing the Giallorossi (time flies, huh?), and like many of his lineups, today’s is a bit of a Frankenstein between the old and the new. While Paulo Dybala is out of the starting lineup tonight (most likely to continue rehabbing), Edoardo Bove, Nicola Zalewski, and Ola Solbakken have all found themselves in the starting eleven alongside in-form centerback Diego Llorente.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and on Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti. Forza Roma!

Lineups

Atalanta

Roma