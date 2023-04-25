Across the Romaverse #128: Roma Falls to Atalanta as Injury Concerns Mount

Important league matches that follow European success are always difficult for Roma. Following the highs of the continental victory, the subsequent domestic matches always feel like a trap. When you couple the mental, emotional, and physical fatigue of a 120-minute marathon with injuries to key players, the trap only gets more dangerous. And while Roma did fall in Bergamo, it’s hard to be mad at the team.

This just felt like a match that Roma was always going to be up against it, especially with a rotated lineup facing a hungry an well-rested opponent.

Jimmy and I are back to discuss that aspect of the match and much more, including:

Chris Smalling's absence

Individual errors costing Roma

Is Lorenzo Pellegrini back?

Francesco Totti's advice

Injuries

