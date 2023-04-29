 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Roma Women Are Champions of Italy!!!

Filed under:

Roma vs. Milan: Lineups & Game Thread

This is a big one. Roma hosts AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico with a spot in the top-four on the line.

By bren
/ new
AS Roma Training Session Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The women of Rome set this stage this afternoon, squeaking past Fiorentina in a surprisingly close 2-1 affair to claim the first Scudetto in the club's brief five-year history. And now it's up to José Mourinho's men to keep the good times rolling.

A week after falling to Atalanta on the road in an ugly 3-1 defeat, the Giallorossi find themselves on the outside looking in at Serie A's top four, though they are level on points with fourth-place AC Milan, who just happens to be today's opponent at the Stadio Olimpico.

A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world, but Roma needs all the cushion they can get, so three points today are absolutely essential. The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Milan

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...