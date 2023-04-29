Roma vs. Milan: Lineups & Game Thread

The women of Rome set this stage this afternoon, squeaking past Fiorentina in a surprisingly close 2-1 affair to claim the first Scudetto in the club's brief five-year history. And now it's up to José Mourinho's men to keep the good times rolling.

A week after falling to Atalanta on the road in an ugly 3-1 defeat, the Giallorossi find themselves on the outside looking in at Serie A's top four, though they are level on points with fourth-place AC Milan, who just happens to be today's opponent at the Stadio Olimpico.

A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world, but Roma needs all the cushion they can get, so three points today are absolutely essential. The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Milan