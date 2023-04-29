Roma 1, Milan 1: Match Highlights

Welp, if that doesn't sum up the Roma experience, I’m not sure what does. In what could’ve been a season-defining victory for Roma following Tammy Abraham’s 94th-minute would-be winner, the Giallorossi would concede just minutes later, resulting in a 1-1 draw with Milan that sees Roma remain mired in 5th place.

The first half, and the majority of the match for that matter, was limited in terms of chances created for both sides, with the best chance of the half falling to Roma at the half-hour mark, as Andrea Belotti would find Leonardo Spinazzola making a run into Milan’s box, beating his man and going up the byline where he would find Lorenzo Pellegrini on the cutback, the Roma captain hitting it first-time with Mike Maignan beat. Unfortunately, what should’ve been the opening goal was inadvertently blocked by Tammy, who was himself angling to get into position for Spinazzola’s cutback.

Milan’s best chance came right at the end of the half, with Davide Calabria firing his shot wide left of Rui Patricio’s goal, a credit to Roma’s hard work in keeping the reigning Scudetto winners contained, especially with Marash Kumbulla forced to sub due to injury just fifteen minutes into the match.

The second half saw Jose Mourinho bring on Stephan El Shaarawy in place of Belotti, who seemingly took one too many knocks in the first half as the cameras caught the former Torino man wincing in pain on the bench.

Milan would look the more threatening of the two sides in the first fifteen minutes of the second half and nearly had the opener when Rafael Leão found Alexis Saelemaekers unmarked at the top of Roma’s box, the Belgian unable to threaten Patricio with his attempt on goal.

Roma, wary of conceding the opener, would look to hit Milan on the counter, with SES having several runs on the break that ultimately failed to materialize into high-quality chances for Roma.

With six minutes of extra time awarded, it was do-or-die time for Roma if they wanted to take all three points and leapfrog Milan, a seemingly unlikely scenario given that neither side had a shot on target as we approached the 90th minute.

With chances at a premium and both sides seemingly resigned to a draw, the game turned on its head four minutes into extra time as Zeki Çelik intercepted the ball at the halfway line and made a run right to the edge of Milan’s box, where he was able to find Tammy—the Englishman firing a shot through his defender’s legs and past Maignan to give Roma the late lead.

Once the celebrations died down and play resumed, the Giallorossi had everyone behind the ball, just as you’d expect. But just 30 seconds away from a crucial victory over their rival for the top-four, the Leão-Saelemaekers connection would doom Roma, as the Portuguese winger found the Belgian at the back-post, his shot squirming through the legs of Patricio and ensuring both sides would go home with a point.

In case you missed any of the action, enjoy the highlights below. The official league highlights are available here.