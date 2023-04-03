Three Things We Noticed in Roma’s 3-0 Win Over Sampdoria

Now that’s more like it. Following a demoralizing loss to Lazio in the derby and an agonizingly long wait for the international break to end before a return to action, Roma comes out against Sampdoria and cruises to a 3-0 win following goals by Gini Wijnaldum, Paulo Dybala, and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Sampdoria went down a man very early into the second half, so that always makes the task easier, but the result sees Roma go level on points with Inter in third place at the time of writing and back into a much coveted Champions League spot. {Editor's note: Roma is now officially in 5th place}

It’s a fantastic result to set the tone for the remaining ten league fixtures, and now let’s take a look at three things I noticed from Roma’s win over Sampdoria.

#1: Georginio Wijnaldum Delivers

An unfortunate leg injury derailed the start of Gini Wijnaldum’s Roma career, but now that the Dutchman is healthy again and finally getting matches under his belt, we’re starting to get a glimpse of the talent the former Liverpool star has at his disposal.

Wijnaldum hit the post in what was the first-half’s best chance, scored the opener, and won the penalty that allowed Dybala to double Roma’s advantage from the spot. It remains to be seen whether the Giallorossi will extend Gini’s stay in the Italian capital, but with performances like these, it’d be a no-brainer for Roma.

#2: The Red Card Plays a Starring Role Once Again

Roma played poorly against Lazio, but a first-half red card for Roger Ibañez was always going to represent the turning point in the match, forcing Roma to play over an hour down a man. And, of course, in the match before against Sassuolo, the Giallorossi’s comeback bid was derailed by yet another red card, this time with Marash Kumbulla being the party responsible.

So as fate would have it, the red card would play a starring role in Roma’s match against Sampdoria as well, although the Giallorossi were the beneficiaries this time around. Sure, you could argue Roma would be the likely winners regardless, but I think the lesson here is the importance of maintaining discipline; that issue has now determined Roma’s last three Serie A results.

#3: Roma have....depth?

With the knowledge that both Ibañez and Gianluca Mancini would be out for the match against Sampdoria, you’d be forgiven for worrying whether the defense would be able to hold, even against a side at the bottom of the table.

Not only did they hold and keep a clean sheet, but new arrival Diego Llorente had himself a game, nearly getting on the scoresheet and drawing praise from Mourinho in his post-match comments. In addition, usual super-sub SES played the full-90 this time around, killing the game off with a gorgeous shot that was assisted by substitute Ola Solbakken. The man only scores beautiful goals.

Don’t look now, but Roma’s rotational players are starting to provide key contributions at the perfect time.

Well, that’s all from me. Roma returns to action next Saturday on the road against Torino. A crucial Europa League fixture against Feyenoord follows that in midweek, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that the Giallorossi don’t overlook a league fixture that could easily morph into a trap game.